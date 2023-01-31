World Series champion retires after 14 MLB seasons: ‘I gave you my all’

MLB veteran Dexter Fowler announced his retirement from baseball Tuesday morning, ending a 14-year career that included a World Series ring and one All-Star selection.

Fowler made the announcement on social media, thanking fans and the teams he played for during his career.

"It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," Fowler wrote. "From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a ‘vet’ in Anaheim – there are a few things I will never forget ... Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first 'you've been traded to Houston' heart pounding call.

"The feeling of bliss while hearing the words 'All-Star.’ Never knew what it felt like to be that guy! Forever grateful. Soaking wet and freezing on the field with tears in my eyes after winning the World Series in Chicago. The comfort of calling St. Louis home and being a Red Bird. Today is one of those moments where you metaphorically step down from your throne with a standing ovation, tip of the cap, and the world stops spinning. I'm mostly proud to look back at my career knowing that I played the game the right way and did my best to make a positive impact beyond the win."

The center fielder played for five teams in his MLB career, with his last season in Anaheim with the Los Angeles Angels .

Fowler suffered a torn ACL April 9, 2021, in his final Major League game.

"Denver, Houston, Chicago, St. Louis and Anaheim … My family, friends, teammates, and staff," Fowler’s statement continued. "Thank you for 14 years. I gave you my all."

Fowler is most famous for his 2016 World Series performance with the Cubs when he became the only player to hit a leadoff home run in a Game 7 of the Fall Classic.

The Cubs won the organization's first World Series since 1908, ending a 108-year drought.

Shortly after, Fowler signed with the Cardinals , spending four years in St. Louis before his final year with the Angels.

"They were super transparent with me [about] their budget," Fowler said of the Cubs, according to MLB.com. "I had a great talk with Theo [Epstein]. The Ricketts were great. The organization was first class. They called me and told me how thankful they were to have me, but basically I’d outpriced myself, which is not a bad thing.

"It’s part of a chapter in your book. You turn the page and try to start something else. I got the chance to be a Redbird and play for the Cardinals for four years, then the Angels. It was sad leaving, but you turn the page and move on – exactly like I’m doing with my career."

Fowler finished his career as a .259 hitter with an on-base percentage of .358. His 82 career triples are the most by any player since his debut with the Rockies in 2008.