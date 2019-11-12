World Series champion Johnny Damon says athletes should visit White House to talk about issues bothering them

Two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon said Monday he was happy to see the Washington Nationals visit the White House and believes all athletes should follow suit.

Damon told TMZ Sports that visiting the White House is the perfect time for players to voice their frustrations about “issues that you see and try to make things work.”

“It’s a great time to talk and see what they’re really mad about,” the two-time World Series champion told TMZ Sports. “Our economy is doing really well and you have to have tough skin against the world and I think we’re doing a great job, but things aren’t said the right way sometimes or how people want to hear them said."

He added: "I think it’s a great time to sit down with the president and say ‘I don’t like what’s going on and this is what I do like’ and we can talk about it. Right now, no one is talking about it, they’re just hating on both sides. That’s the wrong way [to handle it].”

Damon supported Trump’s candidacy for president in 2016 and appeared at one of his campaign rallies. He was also a contestant on the final Trump-hosted season of “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Damon won World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and New York Yankees in 2009 during an 18-year career with the Red Sox, Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics.