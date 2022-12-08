Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

World Series champ Jason Heyward signs minor-league deal with Dodgers

The Cubs will still owe Heyward approximately $22 million in 2023

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Longtime Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward agreed to the terms of a minor-league contract with the Dodgers.

The Cubs released Heyward earlier this offseason after the veteran struggled offensively over the past two seasons. Knee issues limited Heyward to only 48 games last season. 

The 33-year-old will be a non-roster invitee to spring training.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason Heyward of the Cubs reacts during the Cincinnati Reds game at Wrigley Field on Oct. 1, 2022 in Chicago.

Jason Heyward of the Cubs reacts during the Cincinnati Reds game at Wrigley Field on Oct. 1, 2022 in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Heyward is a five-time Gold Glove winner and was a member of the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship team.

He signed an eight-year, $184 million deal with the Cubs prior to the start of the 2016 season. Chicago will still be responsible for Heyward's $22 million salary for the 2023 season. The Dodgers will pay him the pro-rated portion of the MLB minimum salary if he makes their big league roster.

XANDER BOGAERTS, PADRES AGREE TO AN 11-YEAR, $280 MILLION DEAL: REPORTS

Heyward joining the Dodgers days after the Cubs agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal with outfielder Cody Bellinger

Bellinger was named the 2019 National League MVP and has spent his entire career with the Dodgers.

Jason Heyward of the Cubs bats against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on June 18, 2022, in Chicago.

Jason Heyward of the Cubs bats against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on June 18, 2022, in Chicago. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

In September, Heyward reflected on his time with the Cubs and said he wanted to continue playing.

"We’ll see what happens, we’ll see what options are presented," Heyward said. "Because it’s a different playing field now as far as who’s interested. I also have to be realistic about their roles that they think I should be in. Is that minor-league invite? Is that the possibility of saying, ‘We want you on this team. We’re here to win and compete, and we understand what you bring in a winning environment.'"

Yan Gomes and Jason Heyward of the Cubs celebrate after they defeated the Atlanta Braves 1-0 at Wrigley Field on June 17, 2022, in Chicago.

Yan Gomes and Jason Heyward of the Cubs celebrate after they defeated the Atlanta Braves 1-0 at Wrigley Field on June 17, 2022, in Chicago. (Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images)

Heyward made his major league debut in 2010 with the Atlanta Braves. He had a stint with the Cardinals before he joined the Cubs in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heyward hit only .211/.280/.326 over the last two seasons. He previously was able to rely on his outstanding defense, but his defensive prowess has not been as sharp as he's aged. 

Now, Heyward gets a chance to revitalize his career, without having to face the pressure of immediately stepping in to fill a void on the big league roster.          

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings