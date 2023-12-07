Expand / Collapse search
MLB

World Series champ Bronson Arroyo shares advice for players facing Tommy John surgery: 'Just be patient'

Arroyo underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Almost every major league baseball pitcher hopes to avoid hearing that they have to undergo Tommy John surgery. The procedure typically involves the reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) inside the elbow, according to the Cleveland Clinic. 

Athletes who play in sports where throwing overhead is common, such as baseball and football, are more susceptible of UCL injuries. 

Last month, the list of current MLB players who have undergone Tommy John surgery increased when Pittsburgh Pirates star Johan Oviedo had the UCL reconstruction surgery.

Bronson Arroyo walks on to the baseball field

Bronson Arroyo #61 of the Cincinnati Reds walks on to the field where he is honored for his career prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park on September 23, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Boston defeated Cincinnati 5-0. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Former big league pitcher Arroyo joined OutKick's "Hot Mic" with Hutton & Withrow show this week and gave some advice to players who are working their way back to the pitching mound following Tommy John surgery.

"I think just be patient because eveybody's body is so different."  Arroyo said. "I know guys who have come back in ten months and felt really good and I know. guys who have been grinding for over tens years trying to get the paint out."

AARON JUDGE HINTS YANKEES AREN'T DONE MAKING MOVES AFTER ACQUIRING 'GENERATIONAL TALENT' JUAN SOTO

In July 2014, an MRI showed that Arroyo's ulnar collateral ligament had been torn. But at the time, the 2006 MLB All-Star still attempted to pitch in spite of the serious injury.

Even after the MRI revealed the tear, Arroyo tried to fight through it before succumbing to surgery.

"I wanted to see if I could pitch on it without the ligament, because a few guys have done it," Arroyo said. "Most of the guys were bullpen guys, so it was going to be tough to do. I fired it up the last three days, and I could throw 120 feet and I could probably go out there and pitch, but it just won't come back fast enough. So I'd have to pitch every 10 days and take nine days to get it healthy. It just wasn't going to work."

Former Cincinnati Reds player Bronson Arroyo acknowledges a crowd

Former Cincinnati Reds player Bronson Arroyo acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony for entering the Reds' Hall of Fame before a game against Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on July 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Aaron Doster/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Arroyo also recalled the multiple in-game feuds he had with former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

"The July 24th fight with the Yankees there in Fenway Park, is almost become like Bobby Bobby Bonilla Day… you know whenever Bobby gets that check from the Mets, well everytime it's July 24 i'm text messages from all over the country like ‘look what just popped up on my feed’"

Arroyo added that despite their numerous run-ins on the baseball diamond, he had not spoken to Rodriguez.

"And the funny thing is… I've never had a conversation with Alex."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.