Brandon Lowe's home runs power Rays to Game 2 victory over Dodgers

Brandon Lowe picked the right time to wake his bat up.

Lowe had six hits the entire postseason before hitting two home runs in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

The first homer came in the first inning off of Dodgers opening pitcher Tony Gonsolin. He then would hit a two-run home run off of Dustin May in the fifth inning. The two dingers helped the Rays fend off a Dodgers team that was looking to strike big and it was a far cry from Game 1.

Lowe was 0-for-4 in Game 1 with a strikeout. In the Wild Card, Division and Championship Series, he was 6-for-52 with a home run and an RBI. He struck out 10 times in the Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Ji-Man Choi also contributed with a home run. He became the first Korean-born baseball player in baseball history to hit a home run in the World Series.

Tampa Bay used several pitchers to beat the Dodgers – a formula they’ve used all season. Blake Snell pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowed two runs on two hits and struck out nine batters.

Nick Anderson, Peter Fairbanks and Aaron Loup would be used to close out the rest of the game, thought the Dodgers tried to make it interesting.

Corey Seager hit a solo home run to deep center off of Fairbanks to cut the Rays' lead to two runs. It was his seventh home run of the postseason.

Overall, however, the Dodgers couldn’t get the bats going. Chris Taylor and Will Smith both hit home runs but it wasn’t enough. The star power which propelled the team in Game 1 went cold and it proved to be a gigantic factor.

The series is now tied 1-1.

Game 3 of the World Series is Friday at 8:08 p.m. ET.