Wondolowski named MLS Player of the Month

San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski was voted Major League Soccer Player of the Month for October of the 2012 MLS season.

The honor is Wondolowski's second consecutive MLS Player of the Month and his fourth this season, making Wondolowski the first player in league history to capture the award four times in one season.

San Jose compiled a 1-0-2 record during October, which was enough to clinch the Supporters' Shield, while Wondolowski matched the single-season record set by Roy Lassiter in 1996 as he took his season total to 27 goals.

Wondolowski needed five goals to equal the mark set by Lassiter at the start of the month, and after a hat trick against Colorado and a goal against Los Angeles, the striker scored against Portland in the final game of the season to tie the record.

The award is selected each month of the regular season by journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters.

Following are the 2012 MLS Player of the Month winners:

March: Thierry Henry (Red Bull New York).

April: Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes).

May: Dwayne De Rosario (D.C. United).

June: Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes).

July: Robbie Keane (Los Angeles Galaxy).

August: Patrice Bernier (Montreal Impact).

September: Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes).

October: Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes).