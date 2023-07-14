Women’s World Cup warm-up match called off after becoming ‘overly physical,’ player reportedly hospitalized

A warm-up game to the FIFA Women’s World Cup between the Republic of Ireland and Columbia abruptly ended on Friday after just around 20 minutes of play, because the match became "overly physical," team officials said.

One player was also reportedly hospitalized as a result.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) released a statement confirming that the session held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, was called off by officials over the physical nature of the match, and players instead opted to participate in a "full training session."

"The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland Women’s National Team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play," the statement read, via The Independent.

"The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game."

"The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20."

Sources told ESPN that midfielder Denise O’Sullivan was taken to a hospital after sustaining a shin injury. Local media reported that two Colombia players had received yellow cards in the opening 19 minutes.

The Colombian Football Federation also released a statement but said the game was abandoned after Ireland "preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had already elapsed."

"Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team."

The Women’s World Cup is scheduled to begin on July 20 and is hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



