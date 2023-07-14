Expand / Collapse search
Women’s World Cup warm-up match called off after becoming ‘overly physical,’ player reportedly hospitalized

The game was abandoned after 20 minutes

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
A warm-up game to the FIFA Women’s World Cup between the Republic of Ireland and Columbia abruptly ended on Friday after just around 20 minutes of play, because the match became "overly physical," team officials said. 

One player was also reportedly hospitalized as a result. 

Denise O'Sullivan calls for a pass

Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland calls for a pass during the women's friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Colombia at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.  (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) released a statement confirming that the session held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, was called off by officials over the physical nature of the match, and players instead opted to participate in a "full training session." 

"The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland Women’s National Team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play," the statement read, via The Independent.

Republic of Ireland players during a WWC friendly

Republic of Ireland players, from left, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O'Sullivan, Heather Payne, Sinead Farrelly and Kyra Carusa stand for the playing of the National Anthem before the women's friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Colombia at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.  (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game."

"The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20."

Sources told ESPN that midfielder Denise O’Sullivan was taken to a hospital after sustaining a shin injury. Local media reported that two Colombia players had received yellow cards in the opening 19 minutes. 

Ireland and Columbia during a WWC friendly

Lorena Bedoya Durango of Columbia in action against Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland during the women's friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Colombia at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.  (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Colombian Football Federation also released a statement but said the game was abandoned after Ireland "preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had already elapsed."

"Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team."

The Women’s World Cup is scheduled to begin on July 20 and is hosted by Australia and New Zealand. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.