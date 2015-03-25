Women's basketball committee suggests changes for tourney, moving Final Four to Friday-Sunday

The NCAA women's basketball committee is back a move to play the Final Four two days earlier, starting next season.

The Final Four format would go to a Friday-Sunday format instead of its current Sunday-Tuesday configuration that has been in place since 2003.

The committee also decided that the top 16 seeds should host the first two rounds of games, starting next year. The regionals, which are at host schools for this season's tournament, will move to a neutral site. The first two rounds will also move up a day starting in 2015.

All the changes recommended by the committee must be approved by the Division I championship panel.