Women golfers rejoice after LPGA bars post-puberty males from female competition: 'No more!'

Multiple women's golfers came forward to praise and celebrate the LPGA's rule change on Wednesday that bars post-pubescent males from competing against females in pro competition.

The organization said in a news release that male players who have gone through male puberty are barred from competing in the LPGA Tour, Epson Tour , Ladies European Tour and all other elite LPGA competitions. The new rule will go into effect for the 2025 season.

"Players assigned male at birth and who have gone through male puberty are not eligible to compete in the aforementioned events," the organization said. "The policies governing the LPGA’s recreational programs and non-elite events utilize different criteria to provide opportunities for participation in the broader LPGA community."

The International Women's Forum (IWF) released a press release in which several women golfers spoke in favor of the ruling later on Wednesday. These golfers include Lauren Miller, Hannah Arnold, Dana Fall, and Amy Olson.

Miller said that she and female colleagues in pro golf have said "no more" to the issues of competing against biological males with the statement.

"This announcement from the LPGA and USGA gives me hope for the future of women’s golf," Miller said. "The movement of female professional golfers was essential and has been heard — we’ve stood up and said, ‘No more’. By acknowledging the distinctions between men and women, golf leadership is uniting with us in their desire to champion women and girls by restoring a space that prioritizes fair competition. Today, women have won."

Olson, meanwhile, insisted that the biological differences between men and women should be acknowledged in sports.

"This is a positive step forward, recognizing that an individual’s chromosomes affect their physical development in ways that are irreversible," Olson said.

Fall said that Wednesday's announcement indicates that "women do matter" in sports.

"Today’s policy announcement is a huge win for women and girls in sports. The LPGA and USGA, the premiere bodies which dictate the rules of women’s golf, are standing up for fairness and the integrity of our sport. Today, the message sent to women is that we do matter, and they are working to return equal opportunity and protect fair sport for female athletes," Fall said.

Still, the announcement was not meant with unanimous praise. Liberals and trans rights activists have criticized the new rule.

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson spoke out against the new rule, as it will likely prevent Davidson from competing in the LPGA moving forward.

"Can’t say I didn’t see this coming. Banned from the Epson and LPGA," Davidson wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "All the silence and people wanting to stay ‘neutral’ thanks for absolutely nothing. This happened because of all your silence.

"And somehow people are surprised the suicide rate for transgender people is around 50%. Situations just like this are part of the reason."

A female golfer who competed against Davidson, Olivia Schmidt, made a plea to the LPGA to ban trans athletes like Davidson during an appearance at the Independent Women's Forum in November.

"The bottom line is we can fight this all we want, but the true change comes from the LPGA. They are the only ones with the power to stop it. It’s up to them to protect us," she said.

"I want my kids one day to chase their dreams and not have these distractions in their way. I’m just praying that [the policy] gets changed, and I’m praying that we can find a way to kind of find some common ground in that and hopefully for the next generation of golfers."

Now, the LPGA has fulfilled that wish for all of its female competitors and fans.