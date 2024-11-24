Woman in coma after saving major champion's son from rip current

A woman is in a coma after saving a 6-year-old boy from a riptide in Florida.

The boy happens to be the son of 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman, and the woman, Cathy Dowdy, is a family friend.

Harman had gone to the Macao Open last month when his wife took their children and family friend Dowdy to Ponte Vedra Beach, for a vacation.

Harman said his son was on a boogie board when he was ripped out to sea by a rip current.

Dowdy went into the ocean after the child but couldn’t reach him and began to struggle in the abnormally strong current. Harman said another man, Crane Cantrell, saw what was happening and went in to help.

"He makes it out fine, Cathy (is) injured really badly in the water," Harman said Tuesday at the RSM Classic. "She’s been in a coma for going on six weeks now and so obviously our world down here was kind of turned on its head."

The St. Johns Citizen reported a lifeguard pulled Dowdy from the water and performed life-saving measures until medical help arrived.

"I don’t really know what I wanted to kind of say other than I wanted to use whatever platform I have to bring awareness to what Cathy did, what Crane did," Harman said earlier this week. "They disregarded themselves, went into the water, saved my son and how do you thank people like that? I don’t know other than to just say what you think.

"I think that bravery and doing something like that for people who aren’t your blood is just the most beautiful thing you can do in this life."

Harman won The Open last year, which got him a nod onto that year's Ryder Cup team. He also appeared on this year's' Presidents Cup team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

