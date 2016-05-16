Wolves' Towns unanimous choice for NBA Rookie of the Year

It's finally official.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has been named the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award after earning all 130 first-place votes and a total of 650 points awarded by a panel of North American sports writers and broadcasters.

"It's an honor to be named Rookie of the Year by the media," Towns said in a statement. "I owe a lot to our coaches and my teammates for their support throughout the year."

Towns is just the fifth rookie to win the award unanimously, joining Damian Lillard (2013), Blake Griffin (2011), David Robinson (1990) and Ralph Sampson (1984).

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns led all qualified rookies in scoring with 18.3 points per game, rebounding (10.5 per game), field goal percentage (.542), double-doubles (51) and minutes played (32 per game).

The Timberwolves have now taken home the last two ROY awards, following Andrew Wiggins' win in 2014.