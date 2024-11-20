WNBA star Angel Reese pushes back against 'inaccurate' personal net worth claims: 'Way off’

Angel Reese is setting the record straight. Her finances have been a topic of conversation recently, and she refuted claims estimating her net worth stood at $2 million.

At one point during an appearance at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, the Chicago Sky forward's financial accomplishments in the months since she entered the WNBA were mentioned. When Reese's estimated net worth was brought up during the conversation, the basketball star quickly issued a rebuttal.

While Reese stopped short of sharing a specific number as it pertains to her net worth, she said the $2 million figure was "way off," according to Sports Illustrated.

"Is it inaccurate?" panelist and "360 with Speedy" host Speedy Morman asked.

"Yeah," Reese replied.

"It is way off? Is it close?" Morman followed up.

"Way off," the 22-year-old noted.

Reese did share some of the accomplishments her finances have afforded her.

"I’m able to soon retire my mom. I can pay off my mortgage. My family, everybody’s taken care of… One thing about me: I have a really good circle around me, and I think that’s really important," she said.

In October, Reese spoke out about her personal finances, and made it clear that she does not solely rely on her WNBA salary.

"I just hope y'all know, the WNBA don't pay my bills at all," Reese said at the time. "I don't even think it pays one of my bills, literally."

Reese earned around $73,439 during her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, per data from Spotrac.

Reese secured several name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals as she rose to stardom at LSU. Reese ultimately became one of the highest-earning NIL athletes in the U.S.

Many of those deals continue to provide financial gains. Earlier this year, Reese launched her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast. She has also inked an endorsement deal with Hershey’s for her "Reese's Pieces" merchandise collection.

Furthermore, Reese has a shoe deal with Reebok and has agreed to compete in the inaugural Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league.

The professional women's league was co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier and will debut in January. Athletes who compete in the new league are expected to earn the highest average salary in women’s professional sports league history.

