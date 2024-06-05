Expand / Collapse search
WNBA rookie Kate Martin chases down Las Vegas Aces’ bus as part of team prank: ‘Don’t be late to the bus’

Kate Martin was drafted by the Aces in the second round of the WNBA Draft

Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin was left chasing down the team bus on Tuesday when her teammates pulled off a friendly prank on the former Iowa basketball player. 

In a viral clip shared on social media, Martin can be seen chasing down the Aces’ bus as it pulled away with the entire team. 

Kate Martin handles the ball

Kate Martin #20 of the Las Vegas Aces handles the ball during the game against the Indiana Fever on May 25, 2024 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Don’t be late to the bus," veteran A’ja Wilson captioned in a video on Instagram that showed Martin scrambling towards the moving bus with her hands in the air. 

Aces forward Emma Cannon shared an extended version of the prank on her Instagram, which showed the bus eventually stopping to let the rookie on. 

Kate Martin with Aces teammates

Kiah Stokes #41, Kelsey Plum #10 and Kate Martin #20 of the Las Vegas Aces smile during the game against the Indiana Fever on May 25, 2024 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Happy Birthday!" someone can be heard shouting. Martin celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday. 

Martin was selected by the Aces in the second round of the WNBA draft in April. She joins a team hoping to make another title run after winning back-to-back championships this past season. 

Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark play against one another

Kate Martin #20 of the Las Vegas Aces and Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever look on during the game on May 25, 2024 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)

In her last two games, which followed a win over her former teammate Caitlin Clark, Martin has scored 21 points, making 5 of 10 3-pointers. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

