WNBA selects Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester as 'honorary' draft picks

The WNBA honored the lives of Gianna Bryant and her two teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Friday night by selecting the three young athletes as “honorary draft picks,” months after they lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash.

League commissioner Cathy Engelbert opened the 2020 WNBA virtual draft with a touching tribute remembering the lives of the “Mambacita generation.”

“These athletes represented the future of the WNBA. Players who were following their passions, acquiring knowledge of the game, exhibiting skills that were way beyond their years,” Engelbert said. “They represented the next generation of stars in our league, maybe what might have been called the Mambacita generation.”

The teenagers were among the nine people who died in the helicopter accident on Jan. 26, including Kobe Bryant.

Following the honorary selections, Vanessa Bryant offered a special thank you to the league for remembering her “Gigi.”

“It would have been a dream come true for her,” she said in a video message. “She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy. So thank you, thank you for honoring my little girl.”

Chris Chester, Payton’s dad, also offered his appreciation in a video message.

“She exemplified the Mamba mentality and was a fierce competitor. Her skill and determination to play in the WNBA was something I had no doubt she would have achieved but was only surpassed by her joy for life and the game,” he said.

J.J. and Lexi Altobelli, Alyssa’s brother and sister, also thanked the league, sharing their belief that Alyssa would have no doubt made it to WNBA one day.

“Alyssa loved the game of basketball and she worked extremely hard at her craft. There’s no doubt in our mind that she would have made it to the WNBA after her years at Oregon.”

The league also announced that it would have a Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award. It will recognize an individual or group who has made significant contributions to the visibility, perception and advancement of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels.

“Kobe was an incredible champion of women’s basketball and Gianna shared his passion and dedication to our game,” Engelbert said. “The Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award will honor their legacy and reflect Kobe’s commitment to mentoring the next generation of players, promoting the game and giving back to the community.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.