WNBA fans call foul on March Madness Twitter account as tweet seems to overlook beginning of pro season

The WNBA season begins Friday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
WNBA fans were up in arms on Monday after the March Madness women’s basketball social media account appeared to overlook the start of the 2023 season and turned its attention to the collegiate game.

The Twitter account posted a meme of a person appearing to be feeling some pain in the chest. The caption of the meme read, "when someone reminds you that WBB won’t start until November." The only issue was that women’s basketball is continuing in the spring, through the summer and into the fall.

Aliyah Boston for the Fever

Aliyah Boston, #7 of the Indiana Fever, smiles before the preseason game against the Chicago Sky on May 7, 2023 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

The WNBA’s preseason tipped off last week with the league even hosting one game in Canada. The Chicago Sky defeated the Minnesota Lynx 82-74 in the league’s first visit with the neighbors to the north.

The March Madness tweet was enough for basketball fans to react.

The WNBA is entering its 27th season with the Las Vegas Aces as the reigning champs. The league just introduced a new crop of young talent led by Aliyah Boston, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever.

Candace Parker vs the Liberty

Candace Parker, #3 of the Las Vegas Aces, reacts in the first quarter of a preseason game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The season officially tips off Friday with eight teams in action.

Sabrina Ionescu drives on Kelsey Plum

Sabrina Ionescu, #20 of the New York Liberty, drives against Kelsey Plum, #10 of the Las Vegas Aces, in the first quarter of their preseason game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Fever host the Connecticut Sun. The New York Liberty, with a lineup filled with superstars, hits the road against the Washington Mystics. The Sky will play the Lynx in Minnesota, and the Los Angeles Sparks host the Phoenix Mercury in Brittney Griner’s first WNBA regular-season game since she was released from a Russian prison.

