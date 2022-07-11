WNBA All-Stars honor Brittney Griner during game: 'She's our sister'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA All-Stars showed their support for Brittney Griner on Sunday as they all wore the Phoenix Mercury center’s jersey number during the second half of the game.

A’ja Wilson’s team would defeat Breanna Stewart’s team for All-Star supremacy 132-112. After the game, players made clear their focus was on Griner.

"BG's one of us. She's our sister," said Wilson, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces. "And at the end of the day, we're going to do whatever we can to amplify the platform that we have to make sure that everyone is doing what they need to do to make sure that she gets home safely."

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird added: "We just wanted to make sure at some point that we were able to, on national television, obviously in front of a (big) crowd, put Brittney's name in the forefront. That was our way of honoring her."

BRITTNEY GRINER PLEADS GUILTY IN RUSSIA, BUT EXPERTS WARN NEXT STEPS MAY HAVE SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES

Griner has been held in Russia since February. She was arrested for allegedly bringing vape cartridges through a Moscow airport that contained oils derived from cannabis.

Griner pleaded guilty to the drug charge in an attempt to carve out a lenient sentence.

"Obviously we are thinking of Brittney Griner at this time," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in Chicago. "She remains a huge priority for us, continues to have our full support, fully focused on getting her home safely and as soon as possible of course."

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison.

Aces guard Kelsey Plum was named All-Star Game MVP. She scored 30 points in his All-Star Game debut. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu added 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.