Wizards try to start new win streak vs. Jazz

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Washington Wizards will try to start another long winning streak Wednesday night when they welcome the Utah Jazz to the Verizon Center.

The Wizards hadn't won seven consecutive games since January of 2005, but had a chance to do just that on Monday night. They hosted the Memphis Grizzlies, but fell, 110-104.

John Wall, who was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, scored a game-high 23 points and handed out nine assists, Bradley Beal scored 21 points and Marcin Gortat added 16 for the Wizards, who had a two-game home winning streak stopped.

Trevor Booker and Trevor Ariza both finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

"We knew they were a big offensive team in the paint that wanted to get it to Gasol and those guys, but we basically let everyone get into the paint," said Wall, whose team was outscored in the paint by a wide 62-34 margin.

The Wizards hit the road again, starting Saturday night in Milwaukee and ending Monday in Miami.

The Jazz know all about the road. Wednesday's game marks the fourth of a six- game road trip and the Jazz are winless with setbacks in Cleveland, Indiana and Milwaukee.

Utah's latest loss came Monday night in Milwaukee. The Jazz got hammered, 114-88, by the league's worst team record-wise.

With a seven-point lead, Milwaukee used a 22-6 run to open the third, and its lead swelled to 29 before taking a 95-67 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Jazz never got closer than 26 the rest of the way.

"They put us in a hole and we couldn't get out," Jazz guard Diante Garrett said.

Enes Kanter scored a career-high 27 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, Gordon Hayward scored 20 and Alec Burks netted 12 for the Jazz, who have lost three in a row after a two-game winning streak.

Utah's four starters besides Hayward - Richard Jefferson, Marvin Williams, Derrick Favors and Trey Burke - combined for just 21 points on 8-for-25 shooting.

The Jazz still have to visit the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers on this sojourn.

The Jazz have won four straight against the Wizards and two of three as the visitor in this series.