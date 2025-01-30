Expand / Collapse search
Washington Wizards

Wizards hold moment of silence for victims of deadly midair collision in Washington

Dozens were killed in the collision

Recovery operation still ongoing after DC aircraft collision Video

Recovery operation still ongoing after DC aircraft collision

Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith has the latest on the aftermath and investigation of the aircraft collision near Washington, D.C., on ‘Special Report.’ 

The Washington Wizards held a moment of silence Thursday for the victims of the deadly crash involving a passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport.

The Wizards hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at the Capital One Arena, and it was the first sporting event in D.C. since Wednesday night's crash.

American Eagle flight 5342 crashes in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Emergency vehicles near the site of the crash after American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington Jan. 29, 2025. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

The Wizards had a message on their jumbotron before the game began.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport last night," the statement said. "We extend our thoughts and prayers to those families, loved ones, and all those impacted.

Rescuers work on the Potomac River in Washington DC after a tragic plane crash

Rescuers on boats work as the sun rises at the site of a crash after a Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Airlines Flight 5342, which was approaching Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington Jan. 30, 2025.  (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

"And we thank all the first responders for their heroic efforts across this massive coordinated effort."

An American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter, which was carrying three soldiers. All airline passengers and soldiers were presumed dead.

At least 14 members of the figure skating community were on board the plane. Six people with ties to the Skating Club of Boston were among them.

Data recorder from American Airlines jet recovered Video

The Washington Commanders and Washington Nationals also paid tribute to those who lost their lives and showed their support for the first responders who sprang into action to find any potential survivors and recover bodies from the Potomac River.

