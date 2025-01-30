Wizards hold moment of silence for victims of deadly midair collision in Washington

The Washington Wizards held a moment of silence Thursday for the victims of the deadly crash involving a passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport.

The Wizards hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at the Capital One Arena, and it was the first sporting event in D.C. since Wednesday night's crash.

The Wizards had a message on their jumbotron before the game began.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport last night," the statement said. "We extend our thoughts and prayers to those families, loved ones, and all those impacted.

"And we thank all the first responders for their heroic efforts across this massive coordinated effort."

An American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter, which was carrying three soldiers. All airline passengers and soldiers were presumed dead.

At least 14 members of the figure skating community were on board the plane. Six people with ties to the Skating Club of Boston were among them.

The Washington Commanders and Washington Nationals also paid tribute to those who lost their lives and showed their support for the first responders who sprang into action to find any potential survivors and recover bodies from the Potomac River.