Without Tebow in town, Jets camp has less buzz and more focus on football

With fans showing up by the thousands every day to catch a glimpse of Tim Tebow, the New York Jets were the talk of NFL training camps a year ago.

The stands and press box at SUNY Cortland were packed, and the town overflowed with visitors.

Tebow is gone this summer, and so is some of the buzz. And that's not a bad thing for the Jets, whose focus is solely on football these days.

While Tebow is now in New England after a disappointing year with the Jets, the crowds in Cortland are still respectable. But the backup quarterback's presence last summer was an overwhelming success for the city, helping generate $2.7 million in spending by visitors, according to a study by SUNY Cortland professors.