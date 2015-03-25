With the lockout over, Penguins energized by prospect of a regular-season sprint

Sidney Crosby and nearly a dozen of his Penguins teammates worked out at a suburban Pittsburgh ice rink on Monday, just as they did during the four-month NHL lockout.

Only this time, the players were wearing their familiar Pittsburgh practice sweaters instead of jerseys promoting the NHL Players Association. It was a welcome return for the Penguins following the lockout's end over the weekend.

The deal still needs to be ratified and training camp likely won't open for a week, but Crosby says the lockout's end added a little bit of energy to the 90-minute session.

Crosby said he's "happy" owners and players were finally able to end months of negotiations while Penguins co-owner Mario Lemieux apologized for the 113-day lockout and added the team will do everything it can to restore trust with the fans.