With No. 2 Duke lurking, No. 9 Miami aims to ride top seed to 1st ACC tournament championship

Miami enters this week's Atlantic Coast Conference tournament as the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history.

The ninth-seeded Hurricanes won their first 13 league games before stumbling down the stretch. But they're the favorite in Greensboro — the home state of second-ranked and second-seeded Duke.

If the Hurricanes can win three games in three days, they will be only the third team from outside the state of North Carolina to win the tournament in 20 years.

The Blue Devils have won 10 of the past 14 ACC tournament titles.

The tournament opens Thursday with first-round games, starting with eighth-seeded Boston College and ninth-seeded Georgia Tech. Miami, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia all earned byes into Friday's quarterfinals as the top four seeds.