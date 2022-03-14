With Freeman a free agent, Braves get star 1B Olson from A's

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Freddie Freeman's tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Oakland is getting four players from Atlanta, including young outfielder Cristian Pache.

Freeman was the 2020 NL MVP and a five-time All-Star over 12 seasons with Atlanta, including as a veteran leader on last year's championship team.

The 32-year-old has been revered by fans and teammates in Georgia. On Sunday, Braves pitcher Charlie Morton said that if Freeman returned, he expected the left-handed slugger would one day have his number retired and his photo plastered across the team's spring training complex, just like franchise heroes Chipper Jones and Hank Aaron.

Oakland is also getting minor league catcher Shea Langeliers and right-handers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes.