©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

With Freeman arriving, Vikings have another option at quarterback but no clear starter -- yet

By | Associated Press
    FILe - In this Sept. 15, 2013 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman (5) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers have released Freeman, Thursday, Oct. 3. 2013, one week after benching the fifth-year pro in favor of rookie Mike Glennon. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2013 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano, left, talks to quarterback Josh Freeman (5) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers have released Freeman, Thursday, Oct. 3. 2013, one week after benching the fifth-year pro in favor of rookie Mike Glennon. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (The Associated Press)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Minnesota's starting quarterback this week will be Matt Cassel or Christian Ponder, not Josh Freeman.

Beyond Sunday, there's no guarantee.

The Vikings were finalizing Freeman's contract Monday. He didn't make it in time for practice but was scheduled to arrive later in the day. Coach Leslie Frazier said there's not enough time for Freeman to learn the offense and play this weekend at Carolina, but the Vikings didn't sign him just for depth. They're trying to save the season after losing their first three games.

Frazier said Ponder is still the starter if he's healthy, but he's recovering from a broken rib that kept him out of the win over Pittsburgh Sept. 29. Cassel played that game and will keep the job if Ponder isn't cleared for action.