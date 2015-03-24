Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

With deal complete at Missouri Western, question becomes whether Chiefs will return next year

By | Associated Press
  • ed52d7f9-
    Image 1 of 2

    Kansas City Chiefs fans watch practice Wednesday morning Aug. 13, 2014, on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph. Mo. (AP Photo/St. Joseph News-Press, Todd Weddle) (The Associated Press)

  • ed52d7f9-
    Image 2 of 2

    Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey watches practice Wednesday morning Aug. 13, 2014, on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph. Mo. (AP Photo/St. Joseph News-Press, Todd Weddle) (The Associated Press)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Chiefs broke camp on the campus of Missouri Western on Thursday as they prepared for their second preseason game, and will resume practice at their own facility in Kansas City next week.

Now, the question becomes whether the Chiefs will ever return to St. Joseph, Missouri.

This was the final year of a five-year contract to take training camp roughly an hour's drive north of Kansas City. Previously, the Chiefs had held training camp in Wisconsin, and the trend in the NFL has been to move camp to the team facility on a permanent basis.

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said he anticipates a decision by the end of the year, and that he will consider input from general manager John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL