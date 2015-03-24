With deal complete at Missouri Western, question becomes whether Chiefs will return next year

next Image 1 of 2

The Chiefs broke camp on the campus of Missouri Western on Thursday as they prepared for their second preseason game, and will resume practice at their own facility in Kansas City next week.

Now, the question becomes whether the Chiefs will ever return to St. Joseph, Missouri.

This was the final year of a five-year contract to take training camp roughly an hour's drive north of Kansas City. Previously, the Chiefs had held training camp in Wisconsin, and the trend in the NFL has been to move camp to the team facility on a permanent basis.

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said he anticipates a decision by the end of the year, and that he will consider input from general manager John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid.

