With a heavy heart, Thaddeus Young returns to Timberwolves following mother's death

Thaddeus Young has returned to the Minnesota Timberwolves following the death of his mother.

Young practiced on Monday for the first time since Lulu Hall died of cancer on Nov. 13. Young missed five games while mourning her passing. The Timberwolves went 1-4 in those games and also lost point guard Ricky Rubio, center Nikola Pekovic and shooting guard Kevin Martin to injuries during that stretch.

Young says he was able to leave the team in time to get home to see his mother before she passed away. He says dealing with her death has been difficult, but he was glad to be back with his teammates and getting back to a routine again.

The Timberwolves will practice again on Tuesday before hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.