Winnipeg Jets defenseman drilled in the face by puck, leaves trail of blood on ice

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tucker Poolman was drilled in the face by a puck in a game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

In the second period of the game, a Calgary player ripped a shot toward the net, but the puck hit Poolman on the right side of his jaw. He immediately began bleeding from his mouth, and quickly made a run to the locker room with trainers from the team.

After leaving a trail of blood on the ice, which was about 15 yards long, Poolman returned to the game. He came back in the third period with a huge cage around his face.

At the conclusion of the game, Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Poolman required sutures, which is a row of stitches that hold together the edge of a wound or surgical incision, and he had a welt the size of five golf balls on his face.

"We're lucky to have him," Maurice said after the game.