Win $1,000 on Villanova/Providence with FOX Super 6

The paths for Villanova and Providence are pretty clear, even if there’s a ton of potential potholes sitting in the way.

The 10th ranked Wildcats know that they are likely going to be a Top 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament no matter what happens in next week’s Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Even without senior guard standout Collin Gillespie, who was lost for the remainder of the season with a torn MCL in his knee, Villanova’s name, achievements and talent are good enough for that honor in March Madness.

The 12-12 Friars need a little help to even get back in the discussion for a bid to the Big Dance with a marquee win in its regular-season finale and a long run at the Garden.

Before they head to Manhattan, however, there’s one more regular season contest on Saturday at Alumni Hall (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX) that will give a standing on where they are.

You can win money on the rivalry as well by playing FOX Super 6. Just answer the following six questions correctly and you could take home $1,000. Best of all, it’s free to play- just download the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or android device.

Here’s the questions and how to look at it.

How many Villanova players will score in double figures?

0-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6+

With Gillespie out, the Wildcats will be missing their second leading scorer and emotional sparkplug. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – a projected first round NBA Draft pick should he leave after his sophomore season- will likely carry more of a scoring burden besides his team high 15.4 points a game. The Wildcats have five players who average more than double figures if you count Gillespie. Justin Moore, Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Daniels are the other three players on that list.

How many Providence players will score in double figures?

0-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6+

One of the Friars problems this year is the scoring depth isn’t really there. David Duke, Nate Watson and A.J. Reeves are the only three Providence players averaging in double figures. The drop off after that is significant to Noah Horchler (6.2), Jared Bynam (6.1) and Jimmy Nichols Jr. (6.1).

Which team will have a higher 3-point percentage for the game?

Villanova, Providence or Tie

Villanova prospers when they are hitting from behind the arc. Gillespie had the most 3 pointers with 41 and was shooting 37.6 percent from the floor. Villanova’s overall percentage is 36 percent. The bie biggest threats on the floor are likely Justin Moore (31.4 percent on 105 3-point attempts) and Samuels who hit on 41.2 percent of his 4-pointers. As a team, Providence is lead by Duke’s 41 percent and Reeves at 32.4 percent. Overall, the Friars are not good behind the line at 32.5 percent

How many points will the top scorer for Villanova have in the game?

0-13, 14-15, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21 or 22+

With Gillespie out, this is up for grabs a bit. However, Robinson Earl is still the most consistent player that the Wildcats have. Even if you figure his workload inside increases, don’t go too far over his 15.4 a game. Jay Wright loves spreading the wealth around and he’ll use Saturday as a testing grounds for the rest of his team.

How many points will the top scorer for Providence have in the game?

0-13, 14-15, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21 or 22+

Duke and Nate Watson are the easy picks on this one and both are generally over 17. Given how Villanova is not as sound defensively as they’ve been in the past, a number in the 20s is possible.

Pick the team to win and by how many points

Villanova by 1-3, Villanova by 4-7, Villanova by 8+, Providence by 1-3, Providence by 4-7, Providence by 8+

Normally, picking the Wildcats here would be a lock. However, there’s a few factors at play. Villanova has not been great on the road this year – just 4-3 away from the Main Line. There’s the realization that Gillespie- their heart and soul- is done for the year. The Big East regular season title is decided and the Wildcats will be the No. 1 seed. There’s a lot of reasons to think a Providence upset is possible here- especially with some added urgency to get momentum for next week.