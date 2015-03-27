Williams scores 22 to lead Arizona past UCLA 85-74

Derrick Williams scored 22 points and Arizona defeated UCLA 85-74 on Thursday night to take sole possession of second place in the Pac-10 Conference.

The Wildcats (17-4, 6-2) shot 52 percent from the field while the Bruins shot 41.4 percent.

Reeves Nelson finished with a game-high 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting and added 10 rebounds for the Bruins (13-7, 5-3), but he fouled out with 2:58 remaining. He started the game despite being questionable because of an ankle injury.

The Wildcats led by as many as 18 points in the second half.

For Arizona, Lamont Jones scored 17 points, and Kyle Fogg added 14 points. Malcolm Lee finished with 16 points, and Joshua Smith had 13 points for the Bruins.

UCLA (13-7, 5-3) made 2 of 15 3-pointers while Arizona went 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Arizona improved to 12-0 at home this season. The Wildcats snapped UCLA's four-game winning streak.