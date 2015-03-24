Wild top Coyotes in shootout

Glendale, AZ (SportsNetwork.com) - Zach Parise and Mikko Koivu both scored in the shootout to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Parise, Minnesota's first shooter, beat Devan Dubnyk with a wrist shot, but Antoine Vermette answered back for Arizona by firing the puck under the arm of Niklas Backstrom. Koivu skated up the left side, cut across the slot, and roofed the puck over Dubnyk. Tobias Rieder's shot was wide to seal the win for the Wild.

Parise netted the game-tying goal late in regulation, Nino Niederreiter and Jason Zucker also scored and Backstrom made 26 saves for the Wild, who bounced back from a 2-1 loss to San Jose on Thursday.

"I thought that our guys, not only the urgency, the way that we executed and I thought it was a good job," Wild coach Mike Yeo said.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Lauri Korpikoski and Vermette all lit the lamp for the Coyotes, who lost their ninth straight home game. Dubnyk made 32 stops in defeat.

Jason Pominville's shot from the left side of the net was blocked by an Arizona defender, but he gathered the rebound and sent a pass through the crease to Parise, who tapped in the puck for a power-play goal and a tied game with 5:53 remaining.

Early in the extra session, Koivu was alone on the doorstep, but Dubnyk made a sensational glove save on his backhander.

After Joe Vitale went off for holding, Niederreiter deflected Ryan Suter's point shot past Dubnyk for a Minnesota lead 2:48 into the game.

Arizona answered right back with a power-play goal of its own just 1:04 later as Ekman-Larsson skated up to the right circle and one-timed a cross-ice feed from Mikkel Boedker into the net for a tied game.

Vermette's wrister from the high slot flipped off Backstrom's blocker and back into the back of the net for a 2-1 Coyotes lead just 1:40 into the second.

Zucker stripped a defender of the puck and finished off a breakaway by lifting a backhander over Dubnyk for a 2-2 score with 6:35 left in the middle stanza.

Kuemper stopped Korpikoski's initial shot off a 3-on-1, but allowed a generous rebound right in the slot. Korpikosi buried the rebound for a 3-2 lead with 28 seconds remaining in the second.

"We said the other night we are going to have to play harder, we're going to have to be harder to play against," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said.

Game Notes

The Coyotes have gone 1-6-2 over their last nine games ... Minnesota is 7-2-0 in its last nine games against Arizona ... The Wild upped their record to 12-3-0 when scoring first this season ... The season series will conclude Jan. 17 at Xcel Energy Center.