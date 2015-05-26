Wild rout Sabres in Dubnyk's debut

Buffalo, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Devan Dubnyk turned aside all 18 shots he faced in his Minnesota debut and the Wild got goals from seven different players in a 7-0 rout of the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Dubnyk, who was acquired in a trade from Arizona on Wednesday, was stellar in his first game between the pipes with his new club. He became the first goalie in franchise history to post a shutout in his first appearance with the team.

Zach Parise, Kyle Brodziak, Thomas Vanek and Erik Haula all posted a goal and an assist, while Jason Pominville had three assists for Minnesota.

The Wild had lost six straight games.

Jhonas Enroth was responsible for all seven goals on 37 shots, as Buffalo fell for the ninth straight time.

"There's no excuse for it," said Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges. "There's no way that this should happen."

Parise opened the floodgates with a goal 5:13 into the contest, and Vanek made it 2-0 after one with his one-timer from the right circle late in the opening period. Mikko Koivu and Pominville assisted on both goals.

"Any time you can get a lead against a team that might be a little frustrated and a little shaky, ends up falling into our favor tonight," said Pominville.

Playing shorthanded early in the second period, Haula was alone on a breakaway and fired just wide of the net. He followed his shot and poked it in front to Brodziak, who easily tapped in Minnesota's third goal at six minutes even.

Just over three minutes later, Matt Dumba snuck a slapper past Enroth from the point, then Jared Spurgeon added to the barrage with his goal with just over a minute remaining in the period.

Matt Cooke and Haula scored third-period goals for the lopsided final.

Game Notes

Minnesota went 2-for-6 on the power play, while Buffalo finished 0-for-3 ... The Wild won both games in the season series, outscoring the Sabres 13-3 ... Buffalo hasn't won since Dec. 27 against the Islanders (4-3 SO), and it hasn't won in regulation since Dec. 11 vs. Calgary (4-3).