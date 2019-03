The Minnesota Wild signed goaltender Josh Harding to a three-year deal on Tuesday.

Harding, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, went 13-12-4 with a 2.62 goals against average in 34 games for the Wild last season.

The 28-year-old Saskatchewan native missed the entire 2010-11 season after tearing his ACL and MCL during an exhibition contest.

In 117 career contests with Minnesota, Harding has posted a 41-51-8 record with a 2.65 GAA.