Wife of Bills lineman jokes that husband protects Josh Allen more than her

The wife of Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Mitch Morse became a little jealous at the lengths to which her husband went Sunday to protect his quarterback.

After Josh Allen threw an interception against the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round, Allen and Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins had a confrontation.

Morse went running to protect the Bills franchise QB.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Morse's wife Caitlin joked about her feelings witnessing it.

"I wonder if he would defend my honor the way he defends Josh?" she tweeted Sunday with laughing emojis.

The Dolphins turned the interception into a field goal.

Early in the third quarter, the Dolphins took a 24-20 lead after forcing Allen to fumble and scoring a touchdown.

But the Bills came away with the 34-31 win and will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morse signed with the Bills a year after they selected Allen with the seventh pick in 2018. The center was named to his first Pro Bowl this season.