Wiesberger takes commanding lead in Korea

Austria's Bernd Wiesberger fired his second consecutive seven-under 65 Saturday to take a comfortable lead after three rounds of the Ballantine's Championship.

Wiesberger, who led by one after Friday's second round, finished 54 holes at 14-under 202 and is five shots clear at Blackstone Golf Club.

Marcus Fraser, the 2010 champion who was in second at the start of round three, stayed in that position after a three-under 69 on Saturday left him at minus-nine.

Oliver Fisher carded a five-under 67 and is tied for third place with Felipe Aguilar, who posted a four-under 68. The pair came in at eight-under 208.

A pair of veteran Ryder Cuppers are knotted in fifth place.

Paul McGinley, who was in the first group out Saturday morning, shot an impressive seven-under 65 to vault up the leaderboard. He finished at seven- under par and was joined by Miguel Angel Jimenez, who shot a three-under 69 on Saturday.

This Saturday belonged to Wiesberger.

He's never won on the European Tour, but did post a pair of runner-ups last season, including a playoff loss to Thomas Bjorn at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.

On Saturday, Wiesberger parred his first three, then picked up his first birdie at the par-four fourth. He added another two holes later, but he truly distanced himself on the back nine.

At the 10th, the hardest hole for the tournament, Wiesberger poured in a 10- footer for birdie. Two holes later, he drained a 10-foot birdie chance to reach 11-under par for the championship.

Wiesberger was three in front of the field, but appeared on course to lose a stroke at 13. He had 15 feet for par, but his flat stick bailed him out. He converted the birdie chance to stay ahead by three.

At the 14th, Wiesberger sank a downhill 20-footer for birdie. Fraser chipped in for birdie at the same hole to keep pace, but when Fraser dropped a shot at 15, Wiesberger was four in front.

Wiesberger took control of the tournament thanks to the hot putter, but his iron play helped, especially at the par-three 16th. He knocked his tee ball inside three feet and kicked in the short birdie effort to claim a five-stroke cushion.

Fraser birdied the par-five closing hole, but Wiesberger did the same. The 26- year-old chipped to a foot with his third, then tapped in to polish off another spectacular round.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (65), Richie Ramsay (68), David Howell (68) and Alexander Noren (69) share seventh at six-under 210.

NOTES: Former PGA Champion Y.E. Yang, Ian Poulter, first-round leader Victor Dubuisson and 2009 winner Thongchai Jaidee headline a group tied for 11th at minus-five...Paul Casey is a stroke further back...Adam Scott, the highest- ranked player in the field at No. 12, carded a four-under 68, but is tied for 35th at one-under par.