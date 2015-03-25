Whittington scores 23 as Western Michigan defeats Eastern Michigan 70-55 in MAC tourney

Shayne Whittington scored 23 points and Western Michigan pulled away from Eastern Michigan 70-55 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament Thursday night.

The third-seeded Broncos (20-11), who led 36-32 at intermission, made 17 of 21 free throws in the second half compared to the seventh-seeded Eagles' 3 of 3.

Darius Paul added 14 points, David Brown 12 and Brandon Pokley 11 for Western Michigan, which plays No. 2 seed Ohio in Friday's semifinals.

Eastern Michigan (16-18), which defeated 10th-seeded Northern Illinois and 11th-seeded Miami (Ohio) in the first two rounds, led by six before the Broncos closed the first half with a 13-3 run.

Western Michigan pushed the lead to 10, but the Eagles climbed back to 50-49 on Jamell Harris' dunk with 8:31 left.

The Broncos then used an 8-0 spurt to end the threat.

Daylen Harrison's 14 points and Da'Shonte Riley's 10 rebounds led Eastern Michigan.