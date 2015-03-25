Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Whittington scores 23 as Western Michigan defeats Eastern Michigan 70-55 in MAC tourney

By | Associated Press

CLEVELAND – Shayne Whittington scored 23 points and Western Michigan pulled away from Eastern Michigan 70-55 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament Thursday night.

The third-seeded Broncos (20-11), who led 36-32 at intermission, made 17 of 21 free throws in the second half compared to the seventh-seeded Eagles' 3 of 3.

Darius Paul added 14 points, David Brown 12 and Brandon Pokley 11 for Western Michigan, which plays No. 2 seed Ohio in Friday's semifinals.

Eastern Michigan (16-18), which defeated 10th-seeded Northern Illinois and 11th-seeded Miami (Ohio) in the first two rounds, led by six before the Broncos closed the first half with a 13-3 run.

Western Michigan pushed the lead to 10, but the Eagles climbed back to 50-49 on Jamell Harris' dunk with 8:31 left.

The Broncos then used an 8-0 spurt to end the threat.

Daylen Harrison's 14 points and Da'Shonte Riley's 10 rebounds led Eastern Michigan.