Whitecaps bounced from postseason contention by Rapids

Commerce City, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - A stunning strike from Gabriel Torres in the 77th minute lifted the Colorado Rapids to a 3-2 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, knocking the Canadian outfit out of postseason contention.

The win moves Colorado into a tie with Los Angeles and Seattle for third place in the Western Conference and the team is in a good position to lock up a postseason berth, while the Whitecaps needed a win at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday to keep their season alive.

Vancouver got off to good start in the 32nd minute when Kekuta Manneh beat Colorado goalkeeper Clinton Irwin with a wonderful strike for his fourth goal in the past two matches.

But the Rapids responded eight minutes later to level the contest at halftime when Drew Moor was brought down by Vancouver's Carlyle Mitchell inside the penalty area, allowing Torres to score his first goal from the penalty spot for the Rapids.

Deshorn Brown put the home side in front early in the second half with a delightful chip that caught Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted out of position, leaving the Whitecaps in need of two goals to keep their season alive.

Camilo scored from the penalty spot 15 minutes from time after Jordan Harvey was fouled by Shane O'Neill, but Torres dashed Vancouver's hopes with a brilliant shot that found the upper corner of the net just two minutes later.