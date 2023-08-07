Expand / Collapse search
Chicago White Sox
Published

White Sox's Tim Anderson breaks silence after Jose Ramirez fight with cryptic tweets

One of Anderson's tweets said 'keep kicking on me while I'm down'

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson
close
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has broken his silence since his Saturday night brawl with Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez resulted in him hitting the deck after getting punched in the jaw. 

However, Anderson did not directly reference the fight. Instead, he posted to X, formally known as Twitter, with multiple cryptic tweets. 

"You know all this happening for a reason …," Anderson’s first of eight tweets said. 

Jose Ramirez fights Tim Anderson

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, #7, exchange punches in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

He continued on with posts that include "we staying focus [sic] on this s--- ..", "keep kicking on me while I’m down.." and "been going through this s--- for a min …"

After saying, "y’all got me f---ed up fr fr..," Anderson ended his quick rant with "hope you picking up what I’m putting down too.." followed by "The Picture Bigger …"

Anderson and Ramirez’s bout in the bottom of the sixth inning on Saturday night went viral, as the two squared up at second base following a double hit by the latter. Both All-Stars jawed at each other, with Ramirez pointing in Anderson’s face which led to dropping gloves and fists being thrown. 

Ramirez spoke through a translator after the game to address the incident, when he called out Anderson. 

Tim Anderson fights Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez, #11 of the Cleveland Guardians, and Tim Anderson, #7 of the Chicago White Sox, start to fight as umpire Malachi Moore, #44, gets between them during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on Aug. 5, 2023 in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

"He’s been disrespecting the game for a while," he said. "When he does something like that on the bases, he can get somebody out of the game. So I was telling him to stop doing that. After he tapped me really hard, more than needed, he said he wanted to fight and I had to defend myself."

Ramirez got a clean punch on Anderson’s jaw, which stunned him as he fell to the dirt. At that moment, both teams were on the field trying to break it up. Anderson needed to be carried off the field, as he tried to go back at Ramirez. 

Ramirez and Guardians manager Terry Francona never said what prompted the fight, though the latter said that Anderson was chirping at Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias. 

Tim Anderson looks in dugout

Tim Anderson, #7 of the Chicago White Sox, stands in the dugout prior to a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 30, 2023 in Chicago. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Suspensions loom for Anderson and Ramirez, as MLB investigates the situation and determines the right punishment for the two players who were ejected after the dust settled on Saturday. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.