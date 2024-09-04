Expand / Collapse search
Chicago White Sox

White Sox TV analyst Ozzie Guillén unloads on MLB umpire in epic tirade

Guillén said he wished he 'punched him in the face'

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 4

Three-time MLB All-Star and current Chicago White Sox TV analyst Ozzie Guillén did not mince words when talking about umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

Wendelstedt threw out White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore in the sixth inning of a 9-0 White Sox loss to the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday for arguing balls and strikes, prompting Guillén to go on a rant. 

"I wish I punched him in the face," Guillén said of Wendelstedt during the postgame show on NBC Sports Chicago. 

Ozzie Guillen looks on

Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén talks with the media before a game between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field.  (Patrick Gorski/USA Today Sports)

"He’s the first guy to kick me out of a game in the big leagues with no reason. His dad, he was a legend. I said, ‘You know what? You’re not a pimple on your daddy’s behind.’ I told him that." 

Wendelstedt is the son of Harry Wendelstedt Jr., who umpired for 33 seasons, from 1966 to 1998. 

Guillén played in the majors from 1985-2000, overlapping with the older Wendelstedt as a player.

Hunter Wendelstedt has been umpiring MLB games since 1998 and overlapped more with Guillén during his managerial career from 2004-2012.

WHITE SOX DROP 109TH GAME AS CALAMITOUS PLAY UNDERSCORES SEASON

Guillén didn’t stop at just wishing he had punched Wendelstedt in the face.

"The guy is bad. Look at how fat he is. He should be embarrassed to wear that uniform," Guillén said.

It’s been a rough season for the White Sox. Their loss Tuesday was their 12th straight, making it their third losing streak of 12 or more games this season. 

They are 31-109 and tumbling toward the worst season in baseball history

Ozzie Guillen reacts

Chicago White Sox former manager Ozzie Guillén during a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2005 World Series championship prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at U.S Cellular Field. (Dennis Wierzbicki/USA Today Sports)

The Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol Aug. 8 but haven’t had much more success under Sizemore. 

Sizemore is 3-19 since taking over the job. 

The White Sox look to avoid their 13th loss in a row when they take on the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.