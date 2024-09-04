White Sox TV analyst Ozzie Guillén unloads on MLB umpire in epic tirade

Three-time MLB All-Star and current Chicago White Sox TV analyst Ozzie Guillén did not mince words when talking about umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

Wendelstedt threw out White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore in the sixth inning of a 9-0 White Sox loss to the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday for arguing balls and strikes, prompting Guillén to go on a rant.

"I wish I punched him in the face," Guillén said of Wendelstedt during the postgame show on NBC Sports Chicago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He’s the first guy to kick me out of a game in the big leagues with no reason. His dad, he was a legend. I said, ‘You know what? You’re not a pimple on your daddy’s behind.’ I told him that."

Wendelstedt is the son of Harry Wendelstedt Jr., who umpired for 33 seasons, from 1966 to 1998.

Guillén played in the majors from 1985-2000, overlapping with the older Wendelstedt as a player.

Hunter Wendelstedt has been umpiring MLB games since 1998 and overlapped more with Guillén during his managerial career from 2004-2012.

WHITE SOX DROP 109TH GAME AS CALAMITOUS PLAY UNDERSCORES SEASON

Guillén didn’t stop at just wishing he had punched Wendelstedt in the face.

"The guy is bad. Look at how fat he is. He should be embarrassed to wear that uniform," Guillén said.

It’s been a rough season for the White Sox. Their loss Tuesday was their 12th straight, making it their third losing streak of 12 or more games this season.

They are 31-109 and tumbling toward the worst season in baseball history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol Aug. 8 but haven’t had much more success under Sizemore.

Sizemore is 3-19 since taking over the job.

The White Sox look to avoid their 13th loss in a row when they take on the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.