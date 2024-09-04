Expand / Collapse search
Chicago White Sox

White Sox drop 109th game as calamitous play underscores season

White Sox lost to the Orioles 9-0

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Chicago White Sox lost their 109th game of the season as they continue to move toward one of the worst seasons in MLB history.

This time, it came against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, and it did not come without some calamity.

White Sox players collide

Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas, center, reacts after colliding with left fielder Andrew Benintendi in an attempt to catch a fly ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Eloy Jimenez during the second inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Baltimore had a 4-0 lead in the second inning with two outs and the bases loaded. Orioles designated hitter Eloy Jimenez, formerly of the White Sox, was at the plate and hit a blooper toward the left field foul line.

Three White Sox players gathered around as the ball came down. Shortstop Jacob Amaya bailed out thinking at least one of his two teammates was going to make the catch. Third baseman Miguel Vargas ran into left fielder Andrew Benintendi and went to the ground.

Nobody caught the ball and a few more runs crossed the plate.

"The White Sox have just gone full White Sox," Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown exclaimed.

White Sox players can't get the ball

Chicago White Sox outfielder Miguel Vargas, #20, and  outfielder Andrew Benintendi, #23, react after colliding on Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Eloy Jiménez's second-inning fly ball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Sept. 3, 2024. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

Vargas was taken out of the game with an injury after the play. Chicago lost the game 9-0.

The disastrous season is still ongoing for Chicago. The team is 31-109 overall and are 4-38 in the second half of the season. The team has not been in the win column since Aug. 21 against the San Francisco Giants.

The White Sox could still reach one of the worst seasons in modern MLB history. The 1962 New York Mets were 40-120-1. The Cleveland Spiders have the all-time record with 20-134 in 1899.

Nick Nastrini gets a mound visit

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Nick Nastrini, #43, reacts during a mound visit with catcher Korey Lee during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Chicago already has the most losses in franchise history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.