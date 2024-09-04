White Sox drop 109th game as calamitous play underscores season

The Chicago White Sox lost their 109th game of the season as they continue to move toward one of the worst seasons in MLB history.

This time, it came against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, and it did not come without some calamity.

Baltimore had a 4-0 lead in the second inning with two outs and the bases loaded. Orioles designated hitter Eloy Jimenez, formerly of the White Sox, was at the plate and hit a blooper toward the left field foul line.

Three White Sox players gathered around as the ball came down. Shortstop Jacob Amaya bailed out thinking at least one of his two teammates was going to make the catch. Third baseman Miguel Vargas ran into left fielder Andrew Benintendi and went to the ground.

Nobody caught the ball and a few more runs crossed the plate.

"The White Sox have just gone full White Sox," Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown exclaimed.

Vargas was taken out of the game with an injury after the play. Chicago lost the game 9-0.

The disastrous season is still ongoing for Chicago. The team is 31-109 overall and are 4-38 in the second half of the season. The team has not been in the win column since Aug. 21 against the San Francisco Giants.

The White Sox could still reach one of the worst seasons in modern MLB history. The 1962 New York Mets were 40-120-1. The Cleveland Spiders have the all-time record with 20-134 in 1899.

Chicago already has the most losses in franchise history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.