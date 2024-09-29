Expand / Collapse search
Chicago White Sox

White Sox team owner acknowledges 'failure' of historically awful season, vows turnaround

Chicago set the record for most losses in a season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Chicago White Sox team owner Jerry Reinsdorf issued a letter to fans on Sunday amid the team’s season finale against the Detroit Tigers.

The White Sox set the modern record for most losses in a single MLB season with 121. It was the cherry on top of a rotten season.

Unhappy White Sox fans

Fans lash out at White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf during the Baltimore Orioles game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, May 23, 2024. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA Today Sports)

Reinsdorf thanked fans for what little support they had for the team and said there were "no excuses" for a "failure" of a season. While acknowledging the changes that are ongoing in the baseball operations department and the success of its farm teams, Reinsdorf vowed improvements were coming.

"Whether said out loud or written in a statement, words are easy. I understand we need to show our progress through action, and I commit to you that everyone associated with the White Sox is focused on returning this organization to the level of success we all expect and desire," his letter read.

Bryan Ramos flips his bat

Chicago White Sox's Bryan Ramos reacts to striking out against the Tigers, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

"Above everything else, I am a fan, a fan of baseball, of Chicago, and of the White Sox. Every loss this season – every blown save, every defensive miscue, every shutout, every sweep – hurt. It was a long, painful season for us all. We recognize, on a daily basis, that it is our responsibility to earn your trust, attention, time and support. We vow to take that approach daily as we put the work in this offseason to be better.

"We owe it to each and every one of you."

Chicago’s 121st loss came Friday night against Detroit.

It's been a downward spiral for the White Sox in recent years. After going 93-69 in 2021 and making the postseason, they followed up with 81 and then 61 wins. This season, they have just 40.

Andrew Benintendi shakes hands

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Benintendi celebrates scoring with Lenyn Sosa against the Tigers, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The team has been 11-32 since they fired manager Pedro Grifol and replaced him with interim manager Grady Sizemore.

