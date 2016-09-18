White Sox-Royals preview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Manager Ned Yost's wait is over -- finally.

After being stuck on 999 victories since Sunday, Yost picked up his 1,000th managerial victory as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White 3-2 on Saturday night.

"I'm glad it's over now," Yost said. "When I started this, I don't know why, I had just two goals. One was to help a team win a world championship (the Royals won the 2015 World Series) and the other was a thousand wins."

Yost said his next goal is to "win 1,001 games."

He can achieve that goal Sunday as the four-game series with the White Sox continues at Kauffman Stadium.

Yost's first managerial victory was April 8, 2003 with Milwaukee. The Brewers lost their first six games that season before defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3. The winning pitcher was left-hander Glendon Rusch, a former Royal, while Mike DeJean picked up a save. Rusch allowed just one hit over seven innings. Scott Podsednik, another former Royal, drove in two Milwaukee runs. Ironically, Jason Kendall, who is a special assignment coach on Yost's staff, hit a three-run homer for the Pirates.

In Yost's 1,000th victory, Dillon Gee earned the 'W' in relief, while Wade Davis collected his 25th save in 28 chances. Jarrod Dyson had two singles, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, and swiped his 28th base in Yost's milestone victory.

Of the 62 managers with at least 1,000 wins, Yost is one of 13 with a sub-.500 record. He is 543-542 with the Royals and was 457-502 with the Brewers.

Left-hander Jose Quintana will draw his fourth starting assignment this season on Sunday against the Royals. While Quintana is 0-2 with a 3.32 ERA, allowing eight earned runs in 21 1/3 innings, in the first three starts, the White Sox offense has provided him with scant support. They have scored a total of two runs while he was on the mound, 0.83 runs support average. He has received one or no run support in those starts.

Quintana limited the Royals to one run over 7 1/3 innings in a no-decision on Aug. 10 that the White Sox lost 3-2 in 14 innings.

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer is just 10-for-59, a .169 average, against Quintana, but has two home runs and 10 RBIs. Catcher Salvador Perez is hitting .351, 19-for-54, with two home runs and eight RBIs off Quintana.

The Royals will counter with left-hander Danny Duffy, who is 6-0 at Kauffman Stadium this season and has not lost at home since Sept. 5, 2015, a 6-1 setback against the White Sox. He is one of three major league pitchers unbeaten at home this season with at least six victories.

Duffy is 11-2 with a 3.13 ERA, but is winless since Aug. 21. He has three no-decisions and an Aug. 27 lost at Boston since his last victory. Duffy is averaging 9.57 strikeouts per nine innings. The franchise record is Zack Greinke, 9.50 in 2009.