White Sox broadcaster implies Lance Lynn has weight issues, apologizes for remarks
The White Sox have only seven wins to start the season
Chicago White Sox broadcaster Steve Stone took heat over the weekend when he implied that right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn was overweight and it was accounting for his early-season struggles.
Stone made the remarks Tuesday on 670 The Score’s "Parkins and Spiegel" in Chicago.
"He’s had a lot of leg issues and other things," Stone said. "If cardiovascularly it’s bothering him with the pitch clock, maybe a couple salads would help… and I don’t know if he’s having problems with that. But if that is a problem, then maybe if you improve your cardiovascular by losing a couple pounds or doing whatever he’s gonna do to work out.."
Lynn, a two-time All-Star and a member of the 2011 World Series St. Louis Cardinals team, is listed at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds. Before Stone’s comments, Lynn went five innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits in a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Stone apologized for his remarks on Friday afternoon.
"A few days ago I made a comment on radio about Lance Lynn and his weight as it pertained to endurance," Stone tweeted. "I made a mistake and I take full responsibility. No excuses and no rationalizations. I was wrong. Lance and I spoke yesterday and I apologized. He accepted and we shook hands."
Lynn isn’t the scapegoat for the White Sox’s issues.
Sure, in six starts this season he has a 7.16 ERA and a 2.80 K/BB ratio after another shaky outing on Saturday. But Chicago’s problems are far from just the pitching staff or anyone in particular.
The White Sox are 7-21 overall. The team hasn’t won since April 18 and have only scored five or more runs twice since then.
There’s still a lot of baseball left to be played.