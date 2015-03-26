White Sox activate Humber from DL

The Chicago White Sox activated pitcher Philip day disabled list Saturday.

The right-hander suffered a facial contusion in the second inning of an August 18 game against Cleveland when he was struck above his right eye by a line drive off the bat of Kosuke Fukudome.

Humber is 8-8 with a 3.63 earned run average in 23 games -- 21 starts -- this season, his first with the White Sox.

He allowed four runs on seven hits over a five-inning rehab start with Triple- A Charlotte on August 30.