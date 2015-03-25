While Bowe has job locked down, rest of Chiefs wide receivers fighting for time in camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are still on the hunt for wide receivers during training camp.

Dwayne Bowe's job is just about the only one secure after the former Pro Bowler signed a five-year deal to stay with the Chiefs. Otherwise, guys such as former first-round pick Jon Baldwin and free-agent signee Donnie Avery are trying to make an impression.

Baldwin in particular has struggled during the first week of camp, dropping several passes while being defended by air. He dropped another one on Thursday when he was wide open.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he's trying to find out what guys can do best before establishing roles for them, and Bowe promised the corps would be "110 percent" ready to go.