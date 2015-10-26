Where they stand: How the Sprint Cup Series points look after 'Dega

Four drivers were eliminated from championship contention following Sunday's CampingWorld.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, which hosted the final race of the Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Contender Round.

With the Chase Eliminator Round set to begin next weekend at Martinsville Speedway, the point totals of the top eight drivers have been reset, and all eight remaining title contenders will start out the next round with 4,000 points.

See the revised standings below:

