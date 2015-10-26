Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar
Published
Last Update October 26, 2015

Where they stand: How the Sprint Cup Series points look after 'Dega

By | FoxSports
TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 25: Cars race during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series CampingWorld.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 25, 2015 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 25: Cars race during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series CampingWorld.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 25, 2015 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

Four drivers were eliminated from championship contention following Sunday's CampingWorld.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, which hosted the final race of the Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Contender Round.

With the Chase Eliminator Round set to begin next weekend at Martinsville Speedway, the point totals of the top eight drivers have been reset, and all eight remaining title contenders will start out the next round with 4,000 points.

See the revised standings below: