©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update September 25, 2015

What ACL injury? Carson Palmer smokes Saints, now 14-2 in last 16 starts

By | FoxSports
GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the first half of the NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 13, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Carson Palmer threw three touchdown passes in his first game back from a torn ACL and the Arizona Cardinals opened their season with a 31-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Drew Brees threw for 355 yards, but the Saints had to settle for Zach Hocker's field goals four times.

Arizona's Andre Ellington rushed for 69 yards before being carted off with a right knee injury.

Two of Palmer's TD passes came in the fourth quarter. Darren Fells made a 17-yard fingertip catch for one score and Arizona clinched it with Palmer's 55-yard pass to rookie David Johnson with 1:33 to play.

Palmer, 14-2 in his last 16 starts, completed 19 of 32 passes for 307 yards with no interceptions.