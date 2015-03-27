Western Kentucky cruises past North Texas 87-76

Juan Pattillo scored 18 points to lead five Hilltoppers in double figures as Western Kentucky cruised to an 87-76 win over North Texas on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers (11-13, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference) led by as many as 24 points and never trailed.

The Mean Green (16-8, 5-6) dropped their fourth straight game despite closing to within two points late in the first half.

Western Kentucky finished the half on a 12-0 run, capped by a Sergio Kerusch 3-pointer at the buzzer, to lead 50-36 at the break.

The Hilltoppers stretched their advantage early in the second half, peaking at 67-44 with 11:58 to play.

Steffphon Pettigrew scored 17 points, Kerusch 15, Kahlil McDonald 14 and Caden Dickerson 11 for Western Kentucky. Teeng Akol added nine points and six rebounds, both career highs.

Kedrick Hogans led North Texas with 17 points and Tristan Thompson added 16.