Westbrook paces Thunder past Lakers

Kevin Durant is usually the Lakers' biggest problem, but Tuesday they couldn't contain Russell Westbrook either.

And the Oklahoma City Thunder matched an all-time mark in efficiency.

Westbrook had 37 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the Oklahoma City Thunder's wire-to-wire 122-105 win over the Lakers.

Durant, who came in averaging 37.7 points per game in the three meetings with Los Angeles this season, netted 20 of his 26 points in the first half for the Thunder, who have won five of their last six games on the heels of a three-game slide.

The Thunder turned the ball over just twice, which tied them with the 2006 Milwaukee Bucks and 2009 Cleveland Cavaliers for the fewest giveaways in a game -- the stat only dates back to 1985.

"Who would have thought we'd only end up with two turnovers when we're averaging 15-16 a game? I like our guys figuring out ways not to turn it over. It was just one of those games. The defense was really key too," OKC head coach Scott Brooks said.

Kobe Bryant suffered an ulnar nerve contusion to his right elbow in the first half before returning and finishing with 30 points in defeat.

Dwight Howard snatched 16 boards for Los Angeles, which failed to eclipse the .500 mark for the first time since the Lakers were 6-5 following a win against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 20.

"We had to play a little bit better to beat a good team and we didn't do it," Lakers head coach Mike D'Antoni said.

Oklahoma City stormed out of the gate with a 7-0 start and never looked back. The Thunder led 37-28 after a quarter of play and they continued to pour it on right before the break as Durant netted seven during a 9-2 spurt. He capped it with a 3-pointer and jumper right before the horn for a 71-55 OKC cushion at halftime.

The Thunder led by as many as 18 in the third before heading into the fourth with a 97-89 spread. The Lakers never cut the deficit below six in the final frame.

Game Notes

Oklahoma City have won 19 straight at home against Western Conference teams and improved to 27-4 at home on the season ... Los Angeles committed 16 turnovers, which led to 22 OKC points ... The Thunder held a 52-22 points in the paint margin.