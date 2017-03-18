Westbrook leads Thunder past Kings without triple-double

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook had 28 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder roll past the Sacramento Kings 110-94 on Saturday.

The Thunder won their fifth straight - the longest current streak in the NBA - and moved into a tie for fifth place in the Western Conference, pending the result of the Los Angeles Clippers' game against Cleveland later Saturday.

Westbrook had a triple-double in each of the first four games of the streak to raise his season total to 34. He needs seven more in Oklahoma City's final 13 games to tie Oscar Robertson for the NBA single-season record, set in the 1961-62 season.

Georgios Papagiannis had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Sacramento, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.