West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia's Bob Huggins arrested on DUI charge

Huggins was mired in controversy last month over homophobic remarks

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins was arrested on a DUI charge in Pittsburgh on Friday night in the latest controversy to plague the Basketball Hall of Famer.

Pittsburgh Police said that around 8:30 p.m., ET officers responded to a vehicle that was in the middle of the road blocking traffic and noticed that the driver’s side door was open and that the vehicle had a flat and shredded tire. Officers directed the driver, identified as Huggins, on how to safely maneuver the vehicle out of the middle of the road but noticed that he had difficulty operating the SUV.

Bob Huggins vs Maryland

Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"Upon questioning, officers had strong suspicion to believe the male was intoxicated," police said, adding that Huggins failed to perform the sobriety tests.

He was charged with driving under the influence.

West Virginia issued a statement on Huggins’ arrest.

Bob Huggins coaches

Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers talks to Kedrian Johnson, #0, in the second half during the game with the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center on February 11, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

"West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh. We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete," the school said.

The arrest came more than a month after Huggins directed a homophobic slur at Xavier fans during a radio show.

Huggins appeared on 700WLW’s "Bill Cunningham Show," a Cincinnati-based radio show, on Monday morning, and he was heard calling Xavier fans "all those f--s, those Catholic f--s" who would "throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it."

Bob Huggins vs Kansas

Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts from the bench during the Big 12 Tournament game against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Center on March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

West Virginia suspended him for three games for the upcoming season, and he was forced to take a $1 million salary reduction.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.