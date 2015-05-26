West Virginia earns last-second win over TCU

Morgantown, WV (SportsNetwork.com) - Juwan Staten and Devin Williams each scored 18 points, and the 18th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers survived a wild overtime period to beat the TCU Horned Frogs 86-85 on Saturday.

With seven seconds to go in the extra period, Daxter Miles Jr. hit a go-ahead 3-point shot for the Mountaineers to give them their first lead since regulation, but Trey Zeigler put TCU back on top by hitting a jumper with a second left.

Jevon Carter then got behind the Horned Frogs' defense on the inbounds pass, and after being fouled attempting a layup as time expired, hit a pair of free throws to send West Virginia to the win.

"I have no comment on that," said TCU coach Trent Johnson. "I'm going to take the high road and my team won't make excuses."

Williams pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds and Staten handed out 12 assists. Jonathan Holton added 15 points and eight boards for the Mountaineers (16-3, 4-2 Big 12).

TCU (14-5, 1-5) received a game-high 22 points from Kyan Anderson, but it was his foul that sent Carter to the line for the winning free throws. Charles Hill Jr. chipped in 13 points and Kenrich Williams and Amric Fields each contributed 11.

Chase Connor's 3-pointer with nine minutes to play in the second half extended West Virginia's lead to 58-50, but the Horned Frogs went on an 8-0 run to draw even for the first time in the second half. Hill's triple cut their deficit to four, and a pull-up jumper from Chris Washburn tied the game with 6:23 left.

After the teams traded leads several times late in regulation, Zeigler penetrated and hit a jumper to put TCU up 72-70 with eight seconds to play. At the other end, Miles fought through contact and had just enough on his layup to tie the game.

Zeigler almost found Anderson streaking into the frontcourt with a long inbounds pass, but it ended up out of bounds to give the Mountaineers one more chance. Devin Williams received the ball in the paint, but missed the layup as time expired.

Karviar Shepherd's dunk on the first possession of OT gave the Frogs an early advantage, and they led by as many as five when Anderson hit a 3-pointer with 1:20 to go to make the score 80-75.

Miles' first triple of overtime pulled West Virginia within 82-81 with 30 seconds left, and Kenrich Williams only hitting 1-of-2 from the line at the other end gave the Mountaineers life before Miles' go-ahead trey.

"When Juwan passed to him and he made that, he proved he's in the gym," said Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins. "They know who's in the gym, just like I do."

Devin Williams' dunk with a little more than two minutes to go in the first half gave West Virginia its largest lead of the game at 34-25. The Horned Frogs went into the locker room on a 10-2 run, however, to trail 36-35 at the break. Anderson scored eight of those points, including a 3-pointer from just inside halfcourt before the shot clock expired.

Game Notes

West Virginia swept the season series and is now 6-0 all-time against TCU ... The Frogs have lost 28 straight road games against ranked opponents ... West Virginia shot just 40.8 percent ... West Virginia's rifle team was presented with its national championship rings during the game ... The Mountaineers travel to Kansas State on Tuesday, while TCU returns home to face Kansas on Wednesday.